Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is General Equity Holdings LP’s 3rd Largest Position

General Equity Holdings LP cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail makes up 11.8% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after buying an additional 359,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after buying an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after buying an additional 1,485,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

QRTEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,318. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

