Rai Reflex Index Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $77.87 million and $1.56 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00004781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00068782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00100839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,575.33 or 1.00031036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.96 or 0.06587863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,626,286 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

