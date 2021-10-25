Rally (RLY) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $846.55 million and $6.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00101979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.96 or 1.00340252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.83 or 0.06602131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021090 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,436,646 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

