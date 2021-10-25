Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,335,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,729,194 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up about 9.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $89,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $26.24. 78,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

