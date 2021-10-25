Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Omega Flex worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.02 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

