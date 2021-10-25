Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254. The stock has a market cap of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $97.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $958,837.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.