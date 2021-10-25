Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,665 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.