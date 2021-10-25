Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the quarter. Banc of California accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 3.62% of Banc of California worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.