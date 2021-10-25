Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 26,621 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,621 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.33% of Brigham Minerals worth $28,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 3,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,468. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

