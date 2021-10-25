Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 280 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.98% of America’s Car-Mart worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $117.07. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,791. The firm has a market cap of $765.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

