Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 44,237 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,237 shares during the quarter. EVO Payments makes up approximately 2.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.28% of EVO Payments worth $52,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 15,810.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,952. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

