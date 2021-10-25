Raymond James Analysts Give Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) a C$4.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

