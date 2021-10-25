Raymond James Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$76.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stantec by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 26.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

