Raymond James Increases Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $31.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.