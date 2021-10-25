Raymond James Raises Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $55.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $136,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.