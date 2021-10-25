Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST opened at $18.39 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.