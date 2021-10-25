Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 6976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,880,000 after buying an additional 138,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.