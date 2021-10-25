ReapChain Hits Market Cap of $11.71 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $966,795.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00207204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

