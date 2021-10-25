Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Renewable Energy Group accounts for 0.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,728,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. 3,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

