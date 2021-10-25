Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 3.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.66. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.