RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $271.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.