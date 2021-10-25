Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is Invenomic Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

