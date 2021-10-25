Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,540 by Analysts at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,246 ($29.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,176.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,023.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

