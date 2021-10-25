Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,135 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,264 ($29.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,023.36. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

