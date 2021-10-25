Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 117,100 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,496,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $210.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

