Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.29% of PetMed Express worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PetMed Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PetMed Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetMed Express by 13.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

