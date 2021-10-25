Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

