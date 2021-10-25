Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

UVV stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

