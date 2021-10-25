Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of AECOM worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $68,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

