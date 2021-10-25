Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 123,800 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of AGCO worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $16,702,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

