Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $62.70 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

