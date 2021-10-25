Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 80,400 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

