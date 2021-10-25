renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $829,938.97

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $829,938.97 and $89,644.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,554.03 or 0.99658835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.35 or 0.06529351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021349 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.