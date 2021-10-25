Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

