Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.57.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.37 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Insiders sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 in the last ninety days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.