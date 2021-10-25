Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SARTF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $693.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $359.05 and a one year high of $947.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.97.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.