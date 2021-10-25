Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Webster Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

WBS stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

