ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

RMD opened at $267.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.73. ResMed has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

