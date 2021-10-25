Resolution Capital Ltd Acquires 129,109 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,109 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $210,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $159.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

