Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 202,110 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,110 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 5.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Equity Residential worth $363,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.