Reviewing Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 3.28% 251.96% 4.21% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.62 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -31.99 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloomin’ Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.95, suggesting a potential upside of 44.79%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

