Reviewing British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares British Land and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for British Land and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 1 7 4 0 2.25 Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57

Risk & Volatility

British Land has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. British Land pays out 104.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carrefour pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of British Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares British Land and Carrefour’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $612.27 million 10.13 -$1.35 billion $0.25 26.76 Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.17 $732.21 million $0.29 12.37

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than British Land. Carrefour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrefour beats British Land on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London. The Office segment is comprised of office-led campuses in central London as well as standalone buildings. The Retail segment includes leisure, as this is often incorporated into Retail schemes. The Other or unallocated segment includes residential properties The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

