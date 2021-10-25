Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.110-$0.130 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.490-$0.540 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ribbon Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26,877.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.