RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Up 10.3% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00213718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00102489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 290,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.