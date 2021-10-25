Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.88 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

