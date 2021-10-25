RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

REI.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.77. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.03 and a 12 month high of C$23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.