Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $113.70.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 156,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

