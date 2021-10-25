Robert W. Baird Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $40.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.