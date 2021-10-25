Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

Shares of ROK opened at $316.30 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

