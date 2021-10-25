Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 370.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.